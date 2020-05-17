Patricia Thornton
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Thornton

Patricia A. Thornton, 88, of Sylvania, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was born in Toledo, OH to William and Clarice (Brighton) Johnston on August 1, 1931. Patricia married Lynn Russell Thornton and together they raised seven children. She loved spending time with her family, especially on trips to the Upper Penninsula of Michigan. Her greatest joy however, was having new grand babies. She was a very kind, and caring person and will be missed by all who knew her.

Patricia is survived by her family; children, William (Marlene) Thornton, Michael (Laurie) Thornton, Daniel Thornton, Gary Thornton, Kim (Dot) Thornton, Randy Thornton, Terry (Charles) Stewart; one step brother, Wayne (Pat) Peterson; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Lynn Thornton; her parents; one brother; and one sister.

Per Patricia's wishes, there will be no services held at this time. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff at Kingston Care of Sylvania and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their loving care of our mother. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be made at walkerfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved