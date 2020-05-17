Patricia Thornton
Patricia A. Thornton, 88, of Sylvania, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. She was born in Toledo, OH to William and Clarice (Brighton) Johnston on August 1, 1931. Patricia married Lynn Russell Thornton and together they raised seven children. She loved spending time with her family, especially on trips to the Upper Penninsula of Michigan. Her greatest joy however, was having new grand babies. She was a very kind, and caring person and will be missed by all who knew her.
Patricia is survived by her family; children, William (Marlene) Thornton, Michael (Laurie) Thornton, Daniel Thornton, Gary Thornton, Kim (Dot) Thornton, Randy Thornton, Terry (Charles) Stewart; one step brother, Wayne (Pat) Peterson; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Lynn Thornton; her parents; one brother; and one sister.
Per Patricia's wishes, there will be no services held at this time. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the entire staff at Kingston Care of Sylvania and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their loving care of our mother. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be made at walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.