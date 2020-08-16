1/1
Patricia VanOrden
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia VanOrden

01/05/1936 - 08/13/2020

Patricia Louise VanOrden passed away August 13, 2020 in Kingston Residence of Sylvania at the age of 84. She was born January 5, 1936 in Toledo to Clair and Julia "Ula" (Fisher) Coberley and graduated from Whitmer High School.

While bartending at her parent's Showboat Lounge in Toledo, she met James VanOrden whom she married in 1964. She was proud to be a stay at home mom, a girlscout leader and was instrumental in street lights installed on Harvest Lane. Patricia loved arts and crafts as well as playing Bingo and cards. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family especially her grandkids and loved being a surrogate grandma to many others.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 yrs. James VanOrden; brother, and sister-in-law, Leon and Arlene Coberley; and son-in-law, Gary Stallsworth.

Patricia is survived by children, Julia Stallsworth of Perrysburg and Bob (Suzy) VanOrden of Sylvania; as well as grandchildren, Chad (Amanda) Stallsworth, Jill (Chad) Finkbeiner, and Zoe and Lucas Van Orden; great grandchildren, Nicole, CJ, and Aiden; and sister, Joyce (Lex) Robertson.

Her Family will receive friends for limited visitation (masks must be worn, 40 in building at a time, guest please limit your time so that others may have a chance to pay their respects and social distancing will be observed inside facilities) at the Castillo Funeral Home 1757 Tremainsville Rd. Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. where a Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. Interment Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

www.celebratelifetoledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
AUG
17
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
419-740-6151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved