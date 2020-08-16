Patricia VanOrden01/05/1936 - 08/13/2020Patricia Louise VanOrden passed away August 13, 2020 in Kingston Residence of Sylvania at the age of 84. She was born January 5, 1936 in Toledo to Clair and Julia "Ula" (Fisher) Coberley and graduated from Whitmer High School.While bartending at her parent's Showboat Lounge in Toledo, she met James VanOrden whom she married in 1964. She was proud to be a stay at home mom, a girlscout leader and was instrumental in street lights installed on Harvest Lane. Patricia loved arts and crafts as well as playing Bingo and cards. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family especially her grandkids and loved being a surrogate grandma to many others.She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 yrs. James VanOrden; brother, and sister-in-law, Leon and Arlene Coberley; and son-in-law, Gary Stallsworth.Patricia is survived by children, Julia Stallsworth of Perrysburg and Bob (Suzy) VanOrden of Sylvania; as well as grandchildren, Chad (Amanda) Stallsworth, Jill (Chad) Finkbeiner, and Zoe and Lucas Van Orden; great grandchildren, Nicole, CJ, and Aiden; and sister, Joyce (Lex) Robertson.Her Family will receive friends for limited visitation (masks must be worn, 40 in building at a time, guest please limit your time so that others may have a chance to pay their respects and social distancing will be observed inside facilities) at the Castillo Funeral Home 1757 Tremainsville Rd. Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. where a Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. Interment Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.