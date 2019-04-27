Patricia (Schieb) Waxler



Pat Waxler of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Toledo, OH, passed away April 19 after a brief stay at Tidewell Lakewood Ranch Hospice. She was born January 30, 1945 in Toledo, OH to the late John and Jane Schieb and graduated from Sylvania High School in 1963. She went on to nursing school and worked for more than 40 years at Toledo Hospital and Plymouth Harbor Retirement Community and was known for her kindness and care for her patients.



Pat is survived by her loving husband of more than 50 years Jack Waxler; her children Steven Waxler and Allison Waxler; brother Tom (Sally) Schieb; sister Kathy (George) Kasper; brother-in-law Jim (Kathy) Waxler; nephew Ryan (Tracy) Waxler, and many cousins.



Pat and Jack were avid travelers, going on many cruises and road trips over the years. Additionally, Pat was a skilled cook and baker, always sharing her treats with family, friends, and neighbors. She took great pride in her children and was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and sister. She enjoyed watching Jeopardy, reading, music, and doing crossword puzzles. Her family will remember fondly her strong-willed and compassionate nature, easy laugh, love of chocolate, and her smile that lit up a room.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Neuro Challenge (Patricia Waxler Memorial Fund; neurochallenge.org/donate-online) or the Parkinson's Foundation (Parkinson.org).



Ecclesiastes 3:1 To everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2019