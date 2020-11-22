1/1
Patricia Williams
1938 - 2020
Patricia Williams

Patricia Ann Williams, age 82, of Toledo, passed away November 20, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo. Patricia was born January 14, 1938 in Hinton West Virginia to the late Mary Williams. She was self-employed as a Daycare Mother for 30 years, retiring in February 2020. Patricia was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was also preceded in death by her son, Ricardo M. Thompson. She is survived by her sons, Keith Minor and Kevin Thompson; brother, Robert L. Williams; 8 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive guests Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 11:30am - 12:30 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. 419-473-0300. Funeral Services will begin Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Anthony Medley. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

To leave a special message for Patricia's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
NOV
25
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
