Patricia (Weis) Zickefoose



Patricia Marie Zickefoose (Weis) age 91 passed away Saturday, March 16 at Brookdale Peachtree in Statesville, NC after a lengthy battle with Alzheimers disease. She was born June 30, 1927 to Walter and Josephine Weis. She grew up as a child working in her parents' stores, The Corner Grocery Sore and Corner Hamburg at the corner of Dorr and Turner streets across from what is now the University of Toledo. She had a lifelong love for hamburgers. Patricia was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and worked as an adult as a payroll supervisor for the Columbia Gas Company. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lewis Dale Zickefoose, and sons Daniel Konczal and Keneth Konczal and is survived by her son Gene Konczal of Statesville, NC, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services will be private and the family suggests that any tributes in her memory be in the form of a donation to the . God rest her soul.



Published in The Blade on Mar. 20, 2019