Patricia "Patti" Zuehlke
12/7/1959 - 8/26/2020
Patricia "Patti" Zuehlke, 60, of Holland, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital. She was born in Toledo to James R. and Myrla A. (Larimore) Zuehlke on December 7, 1959. Patti worked for Lott Industries and lived at the Ann Grady Home. She enjoyed going out to the parks to walk the dogs and loved to swim. She was part of the Special Olympics and received a medal in both swimming and running. Her favorite thing to do was watch her beloved movies: Ghostbusters and The Wizard of Oz. She memorized the cast and songs to both movies. Patti also excelled at completing puzzles and loved watching for American Flags flying while riding in the car. She was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan and loved her dogs.
Patti is survived by her siblings, Tim Zuehlke, Linda (Lloyd) Roberts; niece, Lindsey Roberts; nephew, Luke (Anna) Roberts; great-nephews, Evan Roberts Garcia, Noah Roberts and Finn Roberts; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Thomas Zuehlke.
Friends will be received on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Walker Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 3500 Navarre Avenue, Oregon, OH (419-691-6768) from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A private service for close family and friends will be viewable via live stream beginning Monday, August 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
