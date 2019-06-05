Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer - SW Chapel
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
Newcomer - SW Chapel
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Skellie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick A. Skellie


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patrick A. Skellie Obituary
Patrick A. Skellie

Patrick A. Skellie, age 53, of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly May 31, 2019 at his home. He was born June 9, 1965 in Toledo to Daniel and Juanita (Cook) Skellie.

Pat is survived by his siblings, Scott, Dan, Michael, Frank, Sharon Skellie, Alita Banerjee, Laura Miller and Holli Booth; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Pat was preceded in death by his baby sister Bridget Skellie-Clark.

The family will receive guests Friday, June 7, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

To leave a special message for Pat's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Homes
Download Now