Patrick A. Skellie
Patrick A. Skellie, age 53, of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly May 31, 2019 at his home. He was born June 9, 1965 in Toledo to Daniel and Juanita (Cook) Skellie.
Pat is survived by his siblings, Scott, Dan, Michael, Frank, Sharon Skellie, Alita Banerjee, Laura Miller and Holli Booth; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Pat was preceded in death by his baby sister Bridget Skellie-Clark.
The family will receive guests Friday, June 7, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
To leave a special message for Pat's family, please visit:
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on June 5, 2019