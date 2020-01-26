|
Patrick Campbell
Patrick Campbell, 66, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his home on January 20, 2020. He was born in Monterey, California, on October 20, 1953, to John and Mildred (Hollinger) Campbell. Patrick was a 1971 graduate of St. John's Jesuit High School. He attended Ohio University in Athens, Ohio and graduated summa cum laude in 1975 with a B.A. in History, with his last semester studying at the Institute de Touraine, Tours, France. He was a member of Phi Alpha Theta, the International History Honor Society, and was an elected member of Phi Beta Kappa. In 1978, he graduated magna cum laude from the University of Toledo, receiving his J.D degree.
From 1978 through 1980, Patrick taught courses in Legal Research and Writing at The University of Cincinnati, College of Law, and The University of San Diego, School of Law. In 1981, he moved to Germany, and in 1986, received his doctoral degree magna cum laude from the J.W. Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany.
Patrick returned to California in 1986, and after working as a managing attorney with other law firms, opened his own practice in Oakland in 1991, retiring in 2013. He appeared in courts and represented clients throughout the Northern California counties, and in Los Angeles. He spoke fluent French and German, and was a referral attorney for the Austrian, German, and Swiss Consulates in San Francisco. He was a past member of the California Bar Association, the International Bar Association, and the German American Law Association. He was a world traveler and was very proud of his work as a director on the board of the Friends of the Oakland Fox, Inc, which restored and reopened this historic theater in 2009 with his help.
Patrick is survived by his brothers, Doug (Judy) Campbell and Chuck Campbell; his sister, Betsy (Rob) Ransford; 4 nephews, and one niece, who will all miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents.
As per his wishes, there will be a private ceremony in the summer. The family requests that memorial tributes be simply performing an act of kindness to someone with thoughts of Patrick. The arrangements have been entrusted with the Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020