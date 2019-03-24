Resources More Obituaries for Patrick Cooper Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Patrick Cooper

Patrick Cooper, 55, died March 14, 2019, at Hospice in Westlake, OH after suffering a work related injury.



Pat was always in a hurry as attested by his walking at 7 months. He continued moving quickly into adulthood and became an accomplished electrician at a young age. He then made a hairpin turn and co-owned, with step father Dr. Gary McBride, and operated a 725 head elk farm, Wild-n-Wooly Acres, in southern Ohio. During the 25 year operation Pat, and his right hand, Dale Swickard, raised top breeding bulls that were internationally sought after. Patrick also became a board member at the North American Elk Breeders Association and served proudly for several years. While raising elk, Patrick, along with Sean Richards, brokered deer velvet (no animals were harmed in the process) used in eastern traditional medicine. In addition to elk and velvet, Patrick traveled the world breeding deer via embryo transfer and artificial insemination with Dr. Mike Bringans of New Zealand.



After many years of traveling and working, Pat "retired" to spend time at his home base with his wife of 24 years, Jackie, and his two best girls, Caroline and Britt. In his quest to always making memories, he wasted no time in building a home that is a child's dream come true. He was extremely involved in Caroline's softball at Southview as well as travel softball. He also found time to travel extensively with Caroline and Britt allowing them to experience adventure as he and Jackie had done over the years.



Pat is also survived by his Mother, Mary Anne McBride (Gary); Father, John (Jay) Cooper (Molly); Brothers, Scott (Mary); Mark (Kathy); Kevin (Deanna); Jon (Sandy); Joe (Sheila); Sister, Kate Cooper Rosato (Pete). Pat also has numerous nieces and nephews for whom he also created life long memories.



A heartfelt thankyou to Patrick's Dad, all his siblings and their spouses, as well as Kathy Kujda and Jane Wiciak who all walked through the fire with Jackie, Caroline and Britt. There are no words to express their gratitude. And to Jackie's family and the rest of Pat's family and friends, whom she could not do without. Pat's OG grade school friends, The Fab Five, the family thanks you for your support.



A celebration of Patrick's life will be held in the near future. Those wishing to offer a memorial in Pat's name are asked to consider Unruly Arts, 5403 Elmer Dr., Toledo, OH 43615, North American Elk Breeders Assoc, 9086 Keats Ave NW, Howard Lake, MN 55349 or Ames Hospice,30080 Hospice Way, Westlake, OH 44145.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019