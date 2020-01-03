|
Patrick "Pat" D. Kruczkowski
Patrick "Pat" D. Kruczkowski, age 62, of Metamora, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. Pat was born in Toledo, Ohio, on December 18, 1957, to the late Robert and Jacqueline (Brooks) Kruczkowski.
Pat was a graduate of Bedford Senior High School class of '76. During his time at Bedford he excelled at basketball and tennis. Pat enjoyed his dog, Winston, his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Left to cherish Pat's memory is his sister, Kim (David) Vanalstine; aunts, Joanie and Phylis; 3 nieces; 1 nephew; and 12 greats. Pat was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Kruczkowski.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions made in Pat's name, can be made out to his family.
Friends will be received for a Memorial Luncheon on Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at Living Faith Church, 1240 Columbus Avenue, Holland, Ohio 43528. Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania Chapel (419 392 9500).
Published in The Blade on Jan. 3, 2020