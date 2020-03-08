|
|
Patrick Dandino
Patrick Dandino of Toledo, OH passed away unexpectedly on February 26, 2020 at age 59. On October 3, 1960, Pat was born to Patricia (Phillips) and Richard Dandino in Toledo, OH.
He graduated from Rogers High School in 1978. Pat worked as a welder at Toledo Shipyard, Pilliod, RMF, and RLF. He was known for his exceptional CAD, engineering and steel design skills, and he recently retired in 2018. Pat was gentle, warm and loving, and he was known for his kindness to all people and animals. He was especially loved by his family; Pat never missed a gathering where family was involved and he was known for his special "Uncle Pat bread." Gardening, fishing, cooking, and working on cars were Pat's hobbies. Pat especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Donovan and Madison. He could never turn away a dog that needed a loving home.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Patricia Dandino; and his brother, Brady Dandino. He is survived by his daughter, Anna Dandino; son, Dominic (Lindsey) Dandino; grandchildren, Donovan and Madison; sisters, Denise (Robert) Abbott and Sue (Gary) Hahn; and brother, Terry (Terri) Dandino; special friend, Jordan Pelland; many nephews and nieces as well as great nephews and nieces; and many close friends.
A memorial celebration of Pat's life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. (service begins at 7:00 p.m.) at Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Ave., Toledo. In lieu of flowers, the family requests anyone wishing to make a memorial donation to consider the Toledo Area Humane Society.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020