Mr. Patrick Darnell Edwards
Patrick Darnell Edwards, 38, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. Patrick leaves to cherish his memory, mother, Marian; father, Patrick (Artletta); daughter, Savannah; sister, Lynette; brothers, Peris (Monika), Payton and Preston; aunts, Sally, Grace, Geneva, Kim (Ricki), Stacy, Kita, Cenia and Jamie; uncles, Nate, Ernest (Faye) and Ricky. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, there will be a Family Hour/Wake 10-10:45 a.m. and a private Funeral Service following at 11 a.m. for family only, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo OH 43607.
Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.