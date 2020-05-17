Mr. Patrick Darnell EdwardsPatrick Darnell Edwards, 38, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. Patrick leaves to cherish his memory, mother, Marian; father, Patrick (Artletta); daughter, Savannah; sister, Lynette; brothers, Peris (Monika), Payton and Preston; aunts, Sally, Grace, Geneva, Kim (Ricki), Stacy, Kita, Cenia and Jamie; uncles, Nate, Ernest (Faye) and Ricky. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, there will be a Family Hour/Wake 10-10:45 a.m. and a private Funeral Service following at 11 a.m. for family only, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo OH 43607.