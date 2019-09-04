|
|
Patrick E. Caughhorn
Patrick E. Caughhorn, age 77, of Toledo, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, September 1, 2019. He was born July 10, 1942 in Toledo, Ohio to Grant and Edith (Aldrich) Caughhorn.
Pat proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp. from 1959 to 1963. He then married the love of his life, Joan M. Young on September 7, 1963.
Pat retired in November of 2001 from Chrysler Toledo Machining in Perrysburg, where he worked in skilled trades as a machine repairman for many years. Pat also owned Caughhorn's Auto Parts in Holland from 1976 to 1985.
Pat was an avid car enthusiast, collecting and even building cars. He was always working or tinkering in his garage, on various projects, and planning what his next one would be. He could fix anything and would often come up with ideas to improve upon existing products/inventions.
Pat and Joan enjoyed traveling around the country with their fellow Chrysler Machining retirees, and the Prowler Owners' car club. He also enjoyed spending time with friends and family – he was great fun to be around and loved to laugh and make others laugh.
Pat is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joan; children, Candace (Randy) Huner, Kimberly (Doug) Reinhart; grandchildren, Samantha Caughhorn, Patrick (Melanie) Caughhorn, Kelsey (Joel) Berry, Christopher Caughhorn, Lyndsey (Matt) Williams, Jacob Huner and Ben Huner; and 17 great grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his parents, and his son Patrick in 1999.
Visitation will be held at Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 Main St., Sylvania, OH, Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 3 – 8:00 P.M. where funeral services will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 A.M.The family would like to thank all of Pat's many caregivers at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, or to the Cherry Street Mission. Online condolences to
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019