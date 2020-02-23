|
Patrick Edward Gallagher
Patrick Edward Gallagher, age 59, was born to James and Dorothy (Stout) Gallagher on June 23, 1960 in Napoleon, OH. He struggled with health issues related to diabetes and passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital.
He was raised in Napoleon but moved in 5th grade and graduated from Anthony Wayne High School in 1978. After high school in 1982 he learned the trade of skilled carpentry. He worked as a subcontractor for Cumberland Construction with his father, from whom he learned the trade. He did beautiful finish carpentry from 1982-2019.
His hobbies included being an avid golfer and bowing. It could be said that on a clear day he could be found on a golf course. In later years he went to various golf courses but learned at the golf course near Sunny's campground where he spent much of his time with family, in Wauseon. He primarily golfed with his parents, siblings and friends.
He was never married and is survived by his siblings, Donna (Lowell) Orthwein of Holgate, Ohio, Charles (Patricia) Gallagher of Bowling Green, and Tony Gallagher of Napoleon; a nephew and several nieces, and great nephews and nieces, whom he enjoyed. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Gallagher; and sister-in-law, Deb Durham Gallagher (Tony).
Memorial Services will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd., Waterville, OH. Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. until the time of service.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020