|
|
Patrick F. Riley
Patrick Riley, age 76, of Blissfield, MI and Northwood, OH passed away in the early morning hours of Saturday, December 14 in a house fire. Pat was a firm believer in Jusus Christ and his death, burial and resurrection, and second coming as King. Now Patrick is surely with the Lord. He loved teaching and sharing the word of the Lord.
Pat retired from Jeep/Chrysler as an electrician for 37 years. He was one of the Pastors at Nation Gospel Tabernacle in Oregon, OH and a Bible teacher at Shelton Park Church of God in Temperance MI.
He is survived by his loving wife, Peggy Riley; daughter Lisa (Robert) Jones; sons, Paul (Trina) Grigson, James (Sandy) Grigson, John (Denise) Grigson; sister, Susie (Larry) Diehlman; brother, Dale Sigafoose.
On Saturday, December 21 there will be a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. at Shelton Park Church at 8702 Douglas Rd., Temperance MI with Pastor Scott Isham officiating.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019