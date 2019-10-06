|
|
Patrick Louis "Pat" Ziehr Sr.
Patrick Louis Ziehr Sr., age 74, of Holland, passed away October 4, 2019, at Regency Hospital of Toledo. Pat was born December 17, 1944 in Perrysburg to Frank and Nellie (Hart) Ziehr. He was employed as a construction superintendent for many years before his retirement in 2008. Pat attended The Dwelling Place Church. He enjoyed building birdhouses, wood working and fishing.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Shirley A. Ziehr; children, Tina Ziehr, Patrick L. (Christina) Ziehr, Jr., Lawrence (Annie) Ziehr; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers.
The family will receive guests Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 10:00 until funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at The Dwelling Place Church, 8201 Angola Rd., Holland, Ohio. Burial will follow at Springfield Township Cemetery, Holland.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Dwelling Place Church in Pat's memory.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019