Patrick M. Finnegan
Patrick "Pat" M. Finnegan, age 69 of Rossford, Ohio passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg surrounded by his family. He was born on July 13, 1950 in Toledo to Arthur and Clara (Rupp) Finnegan. Pat was a graduate of the University of Toledo with a BA in music. He was a very talented musician and it was very apparent to anyone who heard him play. He was an organist and choir director of the former Reformation Lutheran Church now known as Faith United Lutheran Church for the past 30 plus years, led a select bell choir tour in London in 1990, directed numerous cantata's and handbell concerts, has played for several city wide Reformation Festivals, taught music at All Saints Catholic School, had 8 choirs during his prime years, directed the Christian Festival Choir and Orchestra for 5 seasons, was a former organist and choir director at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Downtown Toledo and done numerous recitals at Faith United. Pat also enjoyed trips to Mackinaw, MI. Most of all Pat enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his daughters and grandchildren. He was a loving father and grandfather and will be dearly missed.
Patrick was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Gerald Finnegan.
Surviving are his daughters, Megan (Keith) Rogalski, Tatyana Finnegan; grandchildren, Mackenzie and Gavin Rogalski; sisters, Ethel Sulier, Shirley (Charles) Skeldon; brother, Louis Finnegan. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith United Lutheran Church, 4543 Douglas Rd., Toledo, OH 43613. Memorial contributions in Pat's memory may be directed to the church. Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. To leave online expressions of sympathy for the family please visit
Published in The Blade on Dec. 12, 2019