|
|
(News story) Patrick M. Finnegan, an organist and choir director for whom music performance in church was vocation and ministry, died Monday in Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg Township. He was 69.
Mr. Finnegan, of Rossford, had cancer, daughter Megan Rogalski said. He had surgery in February, but learned more than a month ago that the cancer had metastasized. Rehearsals already were under way for the annual Christmas cantata he put together for Faith United Lutheran Church. He also was longtime music director of the congregation's predecessor, Reformation Lutheran Church.
"Until he got sick, he was playing and still active," his daughter said. "That was his life. That was his ministry."
Much of that ministry was at the former Reformation Lutheran on Douglas Road, where at one time he led four vocal choirs and four handbell choirs. A full orchestra accompanied some of the cantatas.
He rehearsed the choirs in the music to be sung at services - and he was church organist for services as well.
"They had a very good, solid congregation," his daughter said. "He was very patient with people, and once he got to know a person, he knew how to read them and knew what they had and pushed them to be the best they could be."
As he pushed those choir members, "there were some practices they might not have thought he was the nicest person, but it was for the greater good. He wanted them to be the best they could get."
In 1990 he led a select handbell choir on a nine-day concert tour of England. By 2009, Reformation staged a concert, featuring its own bell choirs and that of another church. The audience sat at tables, cabaret style.
"I think handbells are catching on a lot more than they were when I started," Mr. Finnegan told The Blade in 2009. "And the selection of music is getting much, much better these days."
Bell choirs benefited from new members who had the physical control to wield bells both small and light or hefty - up to 25 pounds - plus a sense of timing, and who knew the difference between a whole and half note.
"We take people who don't read music and isolate them to a couple of bells, and once they get used to those, then we'll change them to other bells," Mr. Finnegan told The Blade. "It's really a learning process."
He was at the West Toledo church multiple days a week - every day in the period he worked in the church office. He came in early on Sundays, and he stayed late especially on a concert day.
"It was his calling," his daughter said. "It was the joy he gave people."
In addition he was former director of the annual concert of the Christian Festival Choir and Orchestra.
For several years, in the late 1990s, he taught elementary music students at All Saints School in Rossford.
"He could still spread God's word," his daughter said.
He retired from Reformation Lutheran in 2015. For several years, he was choir director and organist at St. Paul's Lutheran Church downtown, before returning to Reformation. The consolidation in January, 2019, of that congregation and Bethany Lutheran Church created Faith United Lutheran Church.
His first position was at First United Church of Christ.
He was born July 13, 1950, in Toledo to Clara and Arthur Finnegan. He was a graduate of Woodward High School and received a bachelor's degree from the University of Toledo. He learned to play the accordion before he learned piano and then organ, his daughter said.
He looked forward to annual trips with family to Mackinaw City, Mich., which often included a daylong jaunt to Mackinac Island.
"He was very easy going," his daughter said. "He was a friend you would want to have."
Surviving are his daughters, Megan Rogalski and Tatyana Finnegan; sisters, Ethel Sulier and Shirley Skeldon; brother, Louis Finnegan; and two grandchildren.
Memorial services will begin at 11 a.m Saturday in Faith United Lutheran Church. Arrangements are by Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home, Rossford.
The family suggests tributes to the church.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 13, 2019