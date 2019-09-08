Home

Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
Patrick N. Waldvogel


1954 - 2019
Patrick N. Waldvogel Obituary
Patrick N. Waldvogel

Patrick N. Waldvogel, age 65, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, in the University of Toledo Medical Center with his family at his bedside. Patrick was born on July 9, 1954 to John N. and Marilyn (Zuber) Waldvogel. He was a 1972 graduate of E.L. Bowsher High School and worked for the Jeep Corporation for 30 years, retiring in 2006. He married Kelly A. Horton on March 28, 2014.

Pat was a true outdoorsmen; he was an avid hunter, fishermen, enjoyed golfing and camping, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and doing anything loud, especially fireworks.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Sally Lawniczak and mother-in-law, Wanda N. Schram. He is survived by his loving wife, Kelly A. Waldvogel; brothers, John (Marlene) and Joe (Lynda) Waldvogel and several nieces, nephews and dear friends. Also surviving are his father- in- law, Thomas Schram; sister-in-laws, Michelle (Ray) Klotz, Debra Kelley, Tammy (Jeff) Nolan, Debbie Malhem, and brother-in-law, Mark (Brandi) Schram.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Tuesday, September 10, from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the mortuary. Interment will be private.

Please view Pat's Memorial Video Tribute and leave a condolence message at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Blade from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
