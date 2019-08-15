|
Patrick O. "Pat" Mahorney
Patrick O. Mahorney, age 64, of Holland, passed away suddenly on Monday, August 12, 2019. He was born on August 22, 1954 to J.B. and Jean (Evans) Mahorney in Toledo, Ohio. Pat was famously known for his quick wit, one liners, sense of humor and charitable generosity. For many years Pat worked at Papa Joe's in west Toledo where he never met a stranger and loved the camaraderie of his patrons. At home, Pat enjoyed gardening and living the country lifestyle with his boys.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Robin (Valentine) Mahorney; sons, Nickolas, Eric, Shawn and Patrick; siblings, Jan (Bud) Case, Jeannie Texter, Gabriela Laye, Monica Burns, many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, along with a host of other relatives and acquaintances. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, John (Loraine) and Jack (Susan) Chewning and Sue Rickman, John Mahorney and mother in law, Jane Valentine.
The family will receive guests on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 2-6:00 p.m. at Newcomer - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617 with his Celebration of Life starting Sunday at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
In Pat's memory, memorial contributions may be made to either of the following charitable organizations; Ronald McDonald House or s Project.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 15, 2019