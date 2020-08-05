Patrick Thomas Stamm



Patrick Thomas Stamm, age 65, of Tahoe City, CA, for more than 40 years, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was born July 16, 1955 and raised in Toledo, OH, to Virginia (Jachimiak) and Philip.



Pat is survived by siblings, Rebecca Przelawski, Ellen Stamm, James Stamm, Jeanne (Mike) Strait, Michael Stamm, and Paul (Sue) Stamm; with many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Nancy Stamm-Smith.



Pat's remains will be in the mountains that he truly loved.





