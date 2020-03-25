|
Patrick William Nobs
03/08/1964 - 03/20/2020
Patrick Nobs age 56, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on March 20, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona. He was born to Patricia and Vernon Nobs in Hialeah, Fl on March 8, 1964. He was a Specialized/Heavy Haul driver for Landstar for over 15 years and loved his job. He was a Veteran serving in the United States Army.
Patrick had a very quiet, unassuming manner but most of all a huge heart and a gentle soul. He touched the lives of everyone he met. He was deeply loved and will be missed by all. Patrick is survived by his Loving wife, Jackie. Sons, Michael and Bryan; and stepson, Nick (Kim). Brothers, Mike (Sherry) and James (Daria); and sisters, Yvonne and Janice (Bill). Brothers-in-law, Mike (Diana), Ken (Angie) and Terry (Libby) Sorosiak. Grandchildren: Claire, Lyla, Eleanor, Jedrek, Darren, LeeAnn and Colton. Daughter-in-law, Caitlin Caldwell (Tyler). Mother-in-law Carole Sorosiak; many nieces and nephews; and special fellow drivers, Shann Taylor and George Heminway. He was preceded in death by his parents; and stepson, Scott Oliver. Services for Patrick will be held at a later date.
"Driver, you've delivered your last load, rest easy and head home"
Arrangements entrusted with the Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home. 5055 Secor Rd Toledo, Ohio (419-475-5055)
www.urbanskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020