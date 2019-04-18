|
|
Patsy Ann Hammond
Patsy Ann Hammond, 88, of Sylvania, OH passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice. She was born February 1, 1931 in Charlevoix, MI to Ray and Frances (Bohland) Hamilton. Pasty married Roy Hammond on June 5, 1954 in Charlevoix and they had one son, Tom.
Patsy graduated from Albion Collage with a degree in Elementary Education. She taught school in Dearborn Michigan. She loved knitting, reading and for a time painting landscapes that family members treasure. Pat always had a smile on her face and her sense of humor.
Patsy is survived by her son, Tom and very close immediate family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy.
A memorial service will be held at Sylvania United Church of Christ, 7240 Erie St. Saturday April 20th at 11 AM. with a gathering at 10:00 A.M.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 18, 2019