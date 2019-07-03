Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Lary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy Ann Lary


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patsy Ann Lary Obituary
Patsy Ann Lary

Patsy Ann Lary, 82, of Holland, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at her home. Patsy enjoyed sewing, crocheting and was an avid doll collector.

She was the loving mother of Carl (Cheryl) Warren, Evelyn Fields, Polly (Christopher) Baker, Wendy (Robert) Michalski and a grandmother and great grandmother and Aunt.

Visitation will be held at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, Ohio, on Friday, July 5th from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Memorial donations in her honor can be made to Heartland Hospice Serving NW Ohio.

walterfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now