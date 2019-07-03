|
|
Patsy Ann Lary
Patsy Ann Lary, 82, of Holland, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019, at her home. Patsy enjoyed sewing, crocheting and was an avid doll collector.
She was the loving mother of Carl (Cheryl) Warren, Evelyn Fields, Polly (Christopher) Baker, Wendy (Robert) Michalski and a grandmother and great grandmother and Aunt.
Visitation will be held at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, Toledo, Ohio, on Friday, July 5th from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Memorial donations in her honor can be made to Heartland Hospice Serving NW Ohio.
Published in The Blade on July 3, 2019