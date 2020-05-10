Patsy J. (Brach) KrausePatsy J. (Brach) Krause passed forward on May 7, 2020 at Kingston of Perrysburg. She was born June 19, 1929, the only child of Norman C. and Alice M. (Bailey) Brach.Pat loved her family with all her heart. She enjoyed and loved the many pets her family had over the years, sitting on her back porch, reading, swimming, and the volunteering she did at Ronald McDonald House and The Sight Center. She was employed as a school secretary for 32 years with Toledo Board of Education.Preceding her in death, her parents; her husband, Robert Krause in 2002; and her daughter, Gayle M. Krause-Edwards in 2005. Left to hold her memory dear, her children, Norman R. (Deborah) Krause and Robert L. Krause; grandsons, Dale R. (Marla) Krause and Norman C. Krause; great-grandsons, Matthew and Jeremy Krause.Respecting our mother's wishes, the services will be private.Donations in her memory may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northwest Ohio or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.