Patsy June Boyer
Patsy June Boyer passed away on September 21, 2019, just after turning 89 years old. Born September 15, 1930, in Gideon, Missouri, Patsy was the daughter of John L. and Aileen (Hildebrand) Thornton. When she was young, her family moved to Toledo, Ohio, where she attended Stickney Elementary and graduated from Woodward High School, class of 1948. Patsy attended Flower Hospital School of Nursing and became a registered nurse in 1951.
While in school, Patsy went on a blind date with Dale F. Boyer and "just knew" he would become her husband. In 1952, they married and settled in Fostoria, Ohio, raising five children. Although her husband predeceased her after 56 years of marriage, her children survive. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019