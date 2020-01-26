|
Patsy Stephens Kiros
Patsy Stephens Kiros, 83, passed away on January 22, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice-Flower Hospital in Sylvania, OH. She was born the second of three children to Lincoln and Berylee Stephens on May 19, 1936.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, David; brother, Lincoln Foster Stephens and nephew, Lincoln Stephens.
She is survived by her brother, Robert Clay Stephens and nephew, Gary Stephens.
Services for Patsy will be held at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, January 30, 2020, with visitation 10:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial service at 12:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to a charity of donors' choice.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020