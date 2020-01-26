The Blade Obituaries
|
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
(419) 248-4254
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
12:00 PM
Dale-Riggs Funeral Home
572 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43604-8542
Patsy Stephens Kiros


1936 - 2020
Patsy Stephens Kiros Obituary
Patsy Stephens Kiros

Patsy Stephens Kiros, 83, passed away on January 22, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice-Flower Hospital in Sylvania, OH. She was born the second of three children to Lincoln and Berylee Stephens on May 19, 1936.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, David; brother, Lincoln Foster Stephens and nephew, Lincoln Stephens.

She is survived by her brother, Robert Clay Stephens and nephew, Gary Stephens.

Services for Patsy will be held at Dale-Riggs Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, January 30, 2020, with visitation 10:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial service at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to a charity of donors' choice.

Published in The Blade from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
