Patt Wonser
Patt Wonser, age 84, of Toledo, passed away March 21, 2020, at St. Anne's Mercy Hospital. Patt was born September 30, 1935, in Toledo to Daniel and Elsie (Stemmer) Ryan. She has lived in Florida for the last several years and enjoyed spending time in Toledo with her family.
In addition to her parents, Patt was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Norman Wonser; brother, Daniel Ryan, Jr. She is survived by her children, Denny (Teresa Harris) Wonser, Sheila Borowski, Vikki (Jim) Bucher, Kevin (Bethann) Wonser, brother, Jerry Ryan; grandchildren, Jennie, Lisa (Ryan), Michael (Michelle), Jackie, Cody, Kyle, Joshua, Emily (Dave), Ashley (Jeff), Matthew and eight great grandchildren.
Patt was known to be a great St. Patty's day hostess while serving her Jigs dinner. She enjoyed playing cards and dominoes with friends and family. Patt loved to eat out with the White Tower Girls and the McDonald's group. She loved animals, especially her cats, the neighborhood squirrels and wild birds. The time she looked forward to the most was the times she spent with her grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Dr. Osowik for her care and support. Deepest gratitude to our sister, Sheila, for always helping Mom since our father passed.
In accordance with Patt's wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to a in Patt's memory.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020