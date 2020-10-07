Patti Sue (Prond) PorterPatti Sue (Prond) Porter, age 67, of Toledo, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Mercy St. Vincent Hospital. She was born on January 7, 1953, to Melvin and May (Banister) Prond in Toledo. Patti grew up in Point Place and graduated from Woodward High School in 1971. She was employed with Cub Foods for over 20 years until they closed and then with Kroger for the last 20 years. Patti also worked at Rudy's Hot Dog. Patti's smile, spirit and caring nature will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Tina Porter-Warren; and significant other of 35 years, John McNett. Patti is survived by her loving daughter, Connie Meglitsch; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Penny (Mike) Hyott; and many other family and dear friends.The family will receive guests on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 3 – 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900).To leave a special message for Patti Sue, please visit