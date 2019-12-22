Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
10725 Maumee Western Road
Swanton, OH
Patty Belle (Tilley) Dempsey


1936 - 2019
Patty Belle (Tilley) Dempsey Obituary
Patty Belle (Tilley) Dempsey

Patty Belle (Tilley) Dempsey, age 83, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away, December 18, 2019. She was born to Ezra and Kat Tilley in Oceana, West Virginia, September 28th, 1936. Patty graduated from "Woodrow Wilson High School" and received her high school diploma, class 1953. She was married to Henry David Dempsey on April 3rd, 1959. Was a retired employee, year 1996, of The University of Toledo.

She is survived by, one sister, three daughters, six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of life at 10725 Maumee Western Road, Swanton, Ohio 43558 on December 28th, 2019, from the hours of 11:00am to 3:00 pm.

Any donations can be made to Northwest Hospice or Toledo Food Bank.

Published in The Blade from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25, 2019
