Paul A. Brothers
Paul A. Brothers, age 77, of Toledo, passed away with his loving family by his side on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was born on December 2, 1942 to Clifford and Louise (Anello) Brothers in Toledo. Paul was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, Class of 1960. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. For over 25 years Paul was a Manager with Foodtown Grocery Stores. When Paul wasn't working he could be found spending time with his family, camping and enjoying the simple life. He was also a lifelong member of St. Michael the Archangel Parish.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 48 years, Nancy (Sheets) Brothers; children, Charles (Sherry) Brothers, Lisa (David) Hartford, Christopher (Hoa) Brothers and Kevin Brothers; grandsons, David, Jonathan, Aaron, Brandon, Hadyn and Lucas; great-grandchildren, Kelly and Gabriel; sister, Marilyn Hennessy and brother, Bob (Marybeth) Brothers. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive guests on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with a Scripture Service in the funeral home at 7:30 p.m. His Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at St. Michael the Archangel, 420 Sandusky St., Toledo, OH 43611 with Rev. David J. Cirata officiating. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
In Paul's memory memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Hospice.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 6, 2019