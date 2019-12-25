|
|
Paul A. Giardini
Paul A. Giardini, age 57, of Delta, Ohio, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. He was born June 21, 1962, in Natick, Massachusetts, to Paul E. and Alice M. (Clark) Giardini. Paul was a 1980 graduate of Swanton High School and attended Penta Vocational School. He enlisted in the United State Air Force, where he served 12 years as a structural specialist in the Civil Engineering Squadron. Upon returning home, he worked as a lead carpenter in the building trade. He married and later divorced Pamela Kagrise. They raised two boys, Anthony and Elijah.
Paul was a proud Eagle Scout and accomplished Blacksmith. He was a member of the Northwest Ohio Blacksmith's Association and Trinity United Methodist Church. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting.
Paul will be greatly missed by his sons, Anthony Giardini of Wauseon, OH, Elijah Giardini of Delta, OH; grandchildren, Adalynn, Avery and Keyser; his father, Paul Giardini of Swanton, OH; sisters, Christine (Patrick) Miller of Ashland, OH, Eleanor "Ellie" (Michael) Jordan of Swanton, OH, Gail (Robert) Schantz of Harrod, OH, and Phyllis (Allen) Aumend of Phoenix, AZ; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Paul was preceded in death by his mother, Alice and nephew, Robert Jordan.
Family and friends may visit Thursday, December 26th, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton (419.826.2631). Visitation will continue Friday, December 27th, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, where funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor J.T. Bean officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow the service in the church fellowship hall. Graveside services, with Military Rites, will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Swanton Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Online expressions of sympathy may be made at
weigelfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 25, 2019