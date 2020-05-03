Paul A. KaiserJanuary 17, 1925 - April 14, 2020Paul Anthony Kaiser, a longtime resident of Lambertville, Michigan died April 14, 2020 at the Lakes of Monclova Health Care Center, Maumee, Ohio. He was 95.He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings; his beloved wife Patricia; son, Frederick; daughters Kateri Ann and Priscilla Williams. He is survived by son, Thomas (wife Susan); daughter Katie Livingston (husband Fred); son in-law, Dale Williams; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Paul, the youngest of 6, was born January 17, 1925 in Sandusky, Ohio to Ida and John Kaiser. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy during World War II serving as a Medic. Paul and Pat married August 16, 1947 and adopted five children. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus; the VFW post 3925 and a charter member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Temperance, Michigan.Paul was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved gardening, cooking, making wine, hunting and fishing.He never met a stranger and always had a great story to tell. Joking with and playing pranks on his kids and grandkids always gave him great joy. Even in his illness he would always provide comfort, encouragement and love. Dad, Grandpa, Uncle and Friend; he will be greatly missed by us all.Due to Covid-19 a memorial service will be announced at a future date. Interment at Our Lady of Mount Carmel cemetery, Temperance, MI.