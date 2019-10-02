Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Church
212 N. Stadium Rd.
Oregon, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ignatius Church
212 N. Stadium Rd.
Oregon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Zeiler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul A. Zeiler


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul A. Zeiler Obituary
Paul A. Zeiler

Paul A. Zeiler, 86, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Orchard Villa. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on September 7, 1933 to Edmund and Opal (Wilson) Zeiler. Shortly after graduating from Central Catholic High School he enlisted in the United States Army during the Korean War. He later worked for Kerscher Elevator as a mechanic and then as an elevator inspector for the State of Ohio before retiring. Paul was a member of St. Ignatius Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, family vacations and spending time with his wife, brothers, sisters and extended family.

Paul is survived by his wife of 24 years, Yuanlian Zeiler; children, Paul (Carla) Zeiler, Jim Zeiler, Suzanne (James) Boraggina, Allison (David) Champion, Timothy (Jacqueline) Zeiler, Monica Zeiler; 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Margaret Holmes, Edmund "Roscoe" Zeiler, Robert (Sharon) Zeiler, Carol Matthews, John "Jack"(Judy) Zeiler, Sharon (Tom) Beres, Cheryl (Ed) LaVoy; several nieces, nephews and loving family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Patricia and brothers, Richard and Michael.

The family will receive family and friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 2-8. The family will also greet family and friends on Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Ignatius Church, 212 N. Stadium Rd., Oregon, Ohio, 43616 from 10:00 am until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in Paul's name may be directed to the Tammy Intagliata Scholarship Fund.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now