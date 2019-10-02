|
Paul A. Zeiler
Paul A. Zeiler, 86, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Orchard Villa. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on September 7, 1933 to Edmund and Opal (Wilson) Zeiler. Shortly after graduating from Central Catholic High School he enlisted in the United States Army during the Korean War. He later worked for Kerscher Elevator as a mechanic and then as an elevator inspector for the State of Ohio before retiring. Paul was a member of St. Ignatius Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, family vacations and spending time with his wife, brothers, sisters and extended family.
Paul is survived by his wife of 24 years, Yuanlian Zeiler; children, Paul (Carla) Zeiler, Jim Zeiler, Suzanne (James) Boraggina, Allison (David) Champion, Timothy (Jacqueline) Zeiler, Monica Zeiler; 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Margaret Holmes, Edmund "Roscoe" Zeiler, Robert (Sharon) Zeiler, Carol Matthews, John "Jack"(Judy) Zeiler, Sharon (Tom) Beres, Cheryl (Ed) LaVoy; several nieces, nephews and loving family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Patricia and brothers, Richard and Michael.
The family will receive family and friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 2-8. The family will also greet family and friends on Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Ignatius Church, 212 N. Stadium Rd., Oregon, Ohio, 43616 from 10:00 am until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in St. Ignatius Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy in Paul's name may be directed to the Tammy Intagliata Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 2, 2019