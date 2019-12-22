|
Paul Arthur Bissonette
Paul Arthur Bissonette, 82, passed away surrounded by his beloved family at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.
He was born in Toledo, Ohio on March 13, 1937 to Mary (O'Grady) and Noel M. Bissonette. Paul is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Janice (Gee); and family, daughter Michelle Hatch; grandchildren, Paul and Tara Benavidez-Swinnea, Erin and Sean Hatch, and great grandchildren Jonathan Reed and Leah Hatch.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and daughter René (Benavidez), and brother Patrick Bissonette and sister Mary Theresa Bowman.
Paul cherished his family above all else, and especially enjoyed the holidays and trips with them. He had a quirky sense of humor, and matter of fact principles. His original draft of this obituary was, "He was here. Now, he's gone."
Paul loved golf and fishing and boating, but enjoyed Notre Dame football chiefly among all other hobbies, which also included tinkering, fussing, messing with, and occasionally fixing equipment and technology issues.
For 30 years, Paul worked in many roles at Ohio Bell, which became AT&T. He retired at 55 and lived an active lifestyle into his 80s.
Paul and Janice enjoyed their home on River Rd. in Maumee since 1979, frequently entertaining large gatherings of family and friends.
A Day of Life Celebration is planned for the family in Spring. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to the Hospice of Northwest Ohio and its beyond compassionate staff.
Hospice of Northwest Ohio
30000 E. River Rd.
Perrysburg OH 43551
hospicenwo.org
Published in The Blade from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, 2019