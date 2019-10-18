Home

Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Ave
Temperance, OH
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
7:30 PM
Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Ave.
Temperance, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church
Paul Arthur Glynn Obituary
Paul Arthur Glynn

Paul Arthur Glynn, 79 years, of Temperance, MI passed away on October 12, 2019 in The Toledo Hospital.

Visitation will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave. Temperance, MI. where a scripture service will be held at 7:30 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church where he will lie in state in the narthex after 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking any monetary donations to be made to St. Mary Catholic Central Christian Services, 108 W Elm Ave, Monroe, Michigan 48162.

bedfordfuneralchapel.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Oct. 18, 2019
