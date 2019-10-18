|
|
Paul Arthur Glynn
Paul Arthur Glynn, 79 years, of Temperance, MI passed away on October 12, 2019 in The Toledo Hospital.
Visitation will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave. Temperance, MI. where a scripture service will be held at 7:30 p.m. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church where he will lie in state in the narthex after 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking any monetary donations to be made to St. Mary Catholic Central Christian Services, 108 W Elm Ave, Monroe, Michigan 48162.
bedfordfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 18, 2019