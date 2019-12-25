The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church
5522 Dorr Street
Toledo, OH
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church
5522 Dorr Street
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Lederman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul B. Lederman


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul B. Lederman Obituary
Paul B. Lederman

Paul B. Lederman, 71, died unexpectedly on Dec. 21, 2019, at The Toledo Hospital. He was born Feb. 17, 1948, in Rockville Center, New York, to the late William and Marie (Black) Lederman. Paul graduated from Archbishop Malloy High School in Queens and from Fordham University in New York City with a Bachelor's degree in accounting, subsequently earning his CPA.

He married the love of his life, Patricia (Moran) Lederman in 1971. Paul worked in financial positions in upstate NY, where he served as the CFO of National Savings Bank and then as Administrator of Carter, Conboy, Case, Blackmore, Maloney & Laird law firm, both in Albany, New York.

Upon retirement in 2005, he and Pat moved to Las Cruces, New Mexico, where he

was ordained as a deacon in the Diocese of Las Cruces in 2008 and assigned to Holy Cross Church there. Paul and Pat later moved to Toledo, Ohio, to be closer to their daughter's family. In Toledo, Paul had served as a deacon at Little Flower Catholic Church since June 1, 2017.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 48 years, Patricia (Moran) Lederman; daughter, Sara Smith; son, William Lederman and his wife, Maureen; grandchildren, Elanora Smith, John Patrick Lederman, Nolan Lederman and Quinton Smith; and sister, Mary Lederman. He was preceded in death by his son, John Lederman.

Friends are invited to visit from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.), where a Scripture Service will be held at 7 p.m. Additional visitation will begin at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Little Flower Catholic Church, 5522 Dorr Street, Toledo, and conclude with a memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Father David Nuss will preside. Burial will take place in Schenectady, New York.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Food for the Poor (foodforthepoor.org).

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now