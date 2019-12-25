|
Paul B. Lederman
Paul B. Lederman, 71, died unexpectedly on Dec. 21, 2019, at The Toledo Hospital. He was born Feb. 17, 1948, in Rockville Center, New York, to the late William and Marie (Black) Lederman. Paul graduated from Archbishop Malloy High School in Queens and from Fordham University in New York City with a Bachelor's degree in accounting, subsequently earning his CPA.
He married the love of his life, Patricia (Moran) Lederman in 1971. Paul worked in financial positions in upstate NY, where he served as the CFO of National Savings Bank and then as Administrator of Carter, Conboy, Case, Blackmore, Maloney & Laird law firm, both in Albany, New York.
Upon retirement in 2005, he and Pat moved to Las Cruces, New Mexico, where he
was ordained as a deacon in the Diocese of Las Cruces in 2008 and assigned to Holy Cross Church there. Paul and Pat later moved to Toledo, Ohio, to be closer to their daughter's family. In Toledo, Paul had served as a deacon at Little Flower Catholic Church since June 1, 2017.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 48 years, Patricia (Moran) Lederman; daughter, Sara Smith; son, William Lederman and his wife, Maureen; grandchildren, Elanora Smith, John Patrick Lederman, Nolan Lederman and Quinton Smith; and sister, Mary Lederman. He was preceded in death by his son, John Lederman.
Friends are invited to visit from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.), where a Scripture Service will be held at 7 p.m. Additional visitation will begin at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Little Flower Catholic Church, 5522 Dorr Street, Toledo, and conclude with a memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Father David Nuss will preside. Burial will take place in Schenectady, New York.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Food for the Poor (foodforthepoor.org).
Published in The Blade on Dec. 25, 2019