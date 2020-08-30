1/1
Paul Blood
Paul Blood

Paul E. Blood, beloved husband, father and grandfather went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was born in St. Louis, MO, in 1936. In 1961, he graduated from Missouri School of Mines with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering, married the love of his life, Peggy Doherty, and began his 35-year career with Owens-Illinois. While working and helping to raise 5 kids, he earned his MBA in Finance from Marshall University in 1974. He retired from O-I in 1996 as the Manager of Facilities Engineering for the Glass Container Division. He lived his life with 4 major priorities: Faith, family, hard work and golf. He was an active member of St. Joseph Church for 40 years. He volunteered at Our Lady of Lourdes soup kitchen and brought communion to the homebound. He donated to many charities. He also volunteered for the Toledo District Golf Association of the USGA for over 20 years. He loved golf and woodworking. His legacy will live on in his family and the many wood projects he gave to family and friends through the years. He was most happy on the golf course or surrounded by his family. We feel certain that he went straight to a heavenly golf course upon leaving this earth and is probably watching over us from the 19th hole.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy of 59 years; his 5 children, Kathy (Eddie) Mottola, Karyn (Kevin) Kruszewski, Margie (Brian) Laberdee, Nancy (Mark) Douglass, Jim (RaNae) Blood; his 13 grandchildren and his brother, Charley Blood. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Margaret Blood; brother, Frank Blood and sister, Sue Meiners.

Services will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Joseph Church 5411 Main St, Sylvania, OH 43560 or Golden Retriever Rescue Resource of Waterville P.O. Box 57, Waterville, OH 43566 (gr.rescue.org)

Online condolences may be offered at www.reebfuneralhome.com


Published in The Blade from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
