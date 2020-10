Paul Boerst



Not only was he my brother, but he was my buddy, my playmate.



Paul was an outstanding half-back at Whitmer High School. He then became a Marine during the Vietnam War. Next came marriage, fatherhood, and grandfather's life.



Paul and his family settled in the Madison, WI area until he was called home by the Lord on October 19, 2020.



I love you brother. Condolences can be made in Paul's name to Agrace Hospice of Madison, WI.





