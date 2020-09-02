Paul Charles Lewandowski Jr.Paul Charles Lewandowski, Jr., age 73, of Maumee, Ohio passed away peacefully with his family by his side at St. Luke's Hospital after a valiant month-long battle with COVID.Paul was born in Toledo, Ohio to Paul and Clara Lewandowski and graduated from Woodward High School in 1965. He attended the University of Toledo and earned his Associate Degree in Engineering. Paul was an active member of I.B.E.W. Local 8 throughout his 38 year career and remained active with the union in retirement. He worked over 20 years for D.L. Turner Electric as a journeyman electrician, retiring in 2008. Paul and his wife Judy lived in Perrysburg for over 30 years where they raised three children.Paul is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judy (Boyer); sons, Paul (Kristy) and Mark (Tina) and grandchildren, Tyler, Casey, Eric, Katie, and Chloe. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Clara and daughter, Aimee.Visitation will be held at Walker Funeral Home, Witzler Shank Chapel, 222 E. South Boundary St, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (419-874-3133) on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Rose Catholic Church in Perrysburg on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Restlawn Cemetery.Donations in Paul's name can be made to St. Rose Catholic Church, 217 E. Front Street, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.A special thank you to the dedicated intensive care medical staff that worked bravely to care for our dad over the last month. You are all true heroes in the fight against this pandemic. Online condolences may be left at