Paul Clawson Jr.
1965-06-02 - 2020-10-13
Paul Clawson, Jr.

Paul Clawson, Jr., 55, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, October 13, 2020, following a battle with cancer. Paul was born June 2, 1965, in Toledo, OH. He and wife, Keri, resided in Freeland, MI. Upon graduating from Whiteford High School, Ottawa Lake, he attended the University of Toledo in pursuit of a degree in criminal justice. Paul enjoyed baseball, football, hunting, and being outdoors. He enjoyed attending his kids games and performances as well as going to Detroit Tigers' games with family. Friends and family appreciated his sharp wit and sense of humor.

Paul is survived by wife, Keri; children, Jacob and Kaci; adult children, Amanda Clawson, Dundee, MI and Joshua Clawson, Ottawa Lake, MI; grandkids, Kyli and Owen; parents, Paul and Shirley Clawson, Ottawa Lake, MI; and brothers, John, Ottawa Lake, MI and David, Delta, OH.

Paul was grateful for the care received by the staff of the Cancer Treatment Center's of America, Zion, IL.


Published in The Blade from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
