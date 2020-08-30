1/1
Paul Cousino
1933 - 2020
Paul Joseph Cousino

Paul Joseph Cousino, 87 years old, of Point Place, passed away peacefully in his sleep at Otterbein of Perrysburg on Friday, August 28, 2020. He was born in Toledo on April 16, 1933, to Lloyd and Dora (Veler) Cousino. Paul was a graduate of Waite High School in 1951. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, during the Korean War; he was stationed in Germany. Paul worked at Jeep for 30 years as a tool and die maker. During his free time he liked to go bowling, camping and bartending at the VFW in Point Place.

Paul is survived by his siblings, Glenn (Shirley) Cousino, Mary Matsumoto, Harold Cousino, Roy (Lou Ann) Cousino, and Dorothy Cousino-Palmer; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Cousino.

The family will receive friends at Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd, Oregon, OH 43616, on Wednesday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Graveside services will follow at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Donation in Paul's memory can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Due to COVID-19, masks are required upon entering the funeral home and outside at the grave service.

Published in The Blade from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
