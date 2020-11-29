Paul D. TenEyckPaul D. TenEyck, 81, of Walbridge, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Promedica Bay Park Hospital. Paul was born in Toledo, Ohio to John and Mildred (Duvall) TenEyck. Paul was a graduate of Clay High School. While working full time as a diesel mechanic he was also a volunteer fireman for Oregon Station #1. Following retirement he worked as a groundskeeper for Bayview Golf Course. Paul was a very talented woodworker, known for his furniture and many other items he made for family and friends. Paul was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church.Surviving are his children, Sharon (Gerald) Strouth, Todd TenEyck Sr, Susan TenEyck, Timothy TenEyck; sister, Marge Brown; 4 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nancy, who he was very devoted to; brothers, John, Robert, Eugene, James; sisters, Delores Hirzel, Ruth Welling, Mary Catherine Loch, Madonna Henderson, Patricia Frasher; and granddaughter, Ashley Susan.Visitation will be held Monday, November 30th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Eggleston, Meinert, Pavley Funeral Home. Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd, Oregon, OH.Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, December 1st at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 300 Warner St. Walbridge, Oh at 10:00 a.m. where the family will greet friends one hour prior. Interment will follow at Lake Township Cemetery. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy in Paul's memory are asked to consider St. Jerome parish.