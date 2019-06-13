Home

Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads)
Toledo, OH
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads)
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
4100 Harvest Lane
View Map
Paul D. "Mr. Detail" Van Druten


Paul D. "Mr. Detail" Van Druten Obituary
Paul D. "Mr. Detail" Van Druten

Paul D. Van Druten, 59, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, after a 2 year battle with Frontal Temporal Dementia. Paul was born January 17, 1960, in The Hague, Netherlands, to Carl and Edwina Van Druten. He was a 1978 graduate of Central Catholic High School.

Paul was known as "Mr. Detail" to many in the area after operating the car/deck detailing / house painting business for 26 years. Paul took immeasurable pride in the business, making sure each and every customers job was finished to perfection.

Paul was preceded in death by his father, Carl and brother, Franz. He is survived by his mother, Edwina; brothers, Tony (Marcia), Harry (Bridgette), Frank (Jennifer) and sister, Edwina (Jim) Kurt; as well as 10 nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, from 2-8 p.m., at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads), where the rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Prayers will begin on Saturday, at 10:30 a.m. from the funeral home followed by the funeral mass at 11 a.m., at Christ the King Catholic Church, 4100 Harvest Lane. Interment will be private at Toledo Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank the caregivers at Wolfe Creek Assisted Living, The SBH at Kobacker Center, Waterville Health Care, Ebeid Hospice and special friend Meg Hickey, who continued to be a great friend throughout his journey.

Online condolences may be sent to Paul's family at

www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade on June 13, 2019
