Paul David Hennessey
1946 - 2020
Paul David Hennessey

Paul David Hennessey, 73 of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on June 23, 2020. Born December 24, 1946, he was the son of Floyd and Leora (Dodds) Hennessey.

Paul proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, serving two tours in Vietnam. He retired from Jeep and enjoyed golf and bowling but loved NASCAR, U of M and "all of Toledo Hockey" teams.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Chad and grandson, Chad Michael.

Surviving are his brother, Thomas (Beth) Hennessey; daughter, Sarah (Steve) Varisco; son; grandson, Oliver and two good friends, Dano and Rich with a special thank you to his neighbor, Kathy.

Services with the Pawlak Funeral Home were private.

pawlakfuneralhome.com


Published in The Blade from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
