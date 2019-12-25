|
Rev. Paul Deppen
Rev. Paul E. Deppen died Monday, December 23, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family and friends. Rev. Deppen chose a life of serving others.
He was born near Bloomville, Ohio, February 12, 1922, the son of Frank E. and Grace (Biller) Deppen. He graduated from Bloomville High School and Tiffin Business University. His life took a new direction in 1942 when went to war. Mr. Deppen served in the China-Burma-India Theater. He was proud of his service, earning a bronze star. Returning from the war and inspired by a calling to leave the world a better place than he found it, Mr. Deppen attended Heidelberg College (1950) and Oberlin Graduate School of Theology (1952) and was ordained into full-time Christian ministry.
After his ordination, Rev. Deppen served as pastor at Community Church in Kipton, Ohio; Trinity United Church of Christ in McCutchenville; Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Akron; and twenty years at St. John's United Church of Christ in Genoa, who honored him with the title of Pastor Emeritus. He also served on the Board of Directors of the United Church Homes for twenty years, the last three years as President of the Board.
Besides his pastoral work, Rev. Deppen delighted most in his family. He married Viola Schmid in 1948. She preceded him in death. Their three daughters survive, Dawn (Jim) Dumke, Debra (Tim) Harbal and Darla (Bob) VanHorn. In 1980, Mr. Deppen married Marilyn Redman Ingersoll, who also preceded him in death. Two daughters, Lynn Grear and Brenda (Paul) Roadarmel survive. His 14 grandchildren and many great grandchildren became a focus for him as he wrote journals, which reflected his faith and beliefs. His dream was to share with "future generations" what he felt was most important in life.
The family wishes to thank the entire staff and residents of Parkvue Community, Sandusky, Ohio, for creating a loving environment for Dad the last year of his life. He truly felt it was his home, and he loved the people he met there.
Visitation will be at Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, Friday, January 3, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. Following a private family burial in Clay Township Cemetery, a memorial service will be conducted at St. John's United Church of Christ, 1213 Washington St., Genoa, on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Paul's memory can be made to St. John's United Church of Christ; Parkvue Community, 3800 Boardwalk Blvd., Sandusky, OH 44870; or a . Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 25, 2019