Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
1111 Woodville Rd
Millbury, OH 43447
(419) 836-2150
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
1111 Woodville Rd
Millbury, OH 43447
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home
1111 Woodville Rd
Millbury, OH 43447
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Ackerman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul E. Ackerman


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul E. Ackerman Obituary
Paul E. Ackerman

Paul E. Ackerman, 96 of Genoa, OH passed away January 15, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. He was born July 11, 1923 in Fremont, Ohio to William and Estella (Bundschuh) Ackerman. Paul was an Army veteran of WWII, serving in Europe. He retired from the Sun Oil refinery in Toledo after 35 years. In his younger years he was a very good swimmer and diver, loved to play baseball, and was an outstanding bowler having at least one 300 game. He was also an excellent cook and baker and loved gardening. After retirement, he spent time in his large vegetable garden. fishing, and getting together with friends to walk and talk at Woodville Mall. He was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Genoa, Ohio.

Paul is survived by four of his children: daughters, Bette (Tom) Meyer, Kathy (Jim) Vermilyea, and Jennifer Wetzel; and son, Bill Ackerman. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Magsig; his parents and 10 siblings. He is also survived by his brother, Robert; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Rd. Millbury, OH 43447, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Clay Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Cherry Street Mission.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Jan. 19 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -