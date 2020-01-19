|
Paul E. Ackerman
Paul E. Ackerman, 96 of Genoa, OH passed away January 15, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. He was born July 11, 1923 in Fremont, Ohio to William and Estella (Bundschuh) Ackerman. Paul was an Army veteran of WWII, serving in Europe. He retired from the Sun Oil refinery in Toledo after 35 years. In his younger years he was a very good swimmer and diver, loved to play baseball, and was an outstanding bowler having at least one 300 game. He was also an excellent cook and baker and loved gardening. After retirement, he spent time in his large vegetable garden. fishing, and getting together with friends to walk and talk at Woodville Mall. He was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Genoa, Ohio.
Paul is survived by four of his children: daughters, Bette (Tom) Meyer, Kathy (Jim) Vermilyea, and Jennifer Wetzel; and son, Bill Ackerman. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Patricia Magsig; his parents and 10 siblings. He is also survived by his brother, Robert; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and 3 great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Rd. Millbury, OH 43447, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Clay Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Cherry Street Mission.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 19 to Jan. 23, 2020