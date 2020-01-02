|
(News story) The Rev. Paul E. Deppen, who spent 20 years as pastor at St. John's United Church of Christ in Genoa and was instrumental in developing independent senior living complexes, died Dec. 23 at his home in Sandusky. He was 97.
He died after a brief illness and had been under hospice care for about a week, his daughter Debbi Harbal said.
"All the way through he tried to live his faith, even when things got tougher," Mrs. Harbal said.
Pastor Deppen was called to ministry after he returned from serving in the China-Burma-India Theater with the U.S. Army in World War II.
"He came home discouraged, and he started telling his pastor the things that he saw wrong with the world," his daughter said. "And his pastor challenged him, 'Well what are you going to do about that, Paul?'"
Before the war he had received a degree in business from Tiffin University, but he changed course and returned to school at Heidelberg College. He graduated in 1950 and went on to graduate from Oberlin College with a master's degree in theology in 1952. Soon he was ordained into full-time Christian ministry.
Before he landed at St. John's United Church of Christ in Genoa, he was a pastor at Community church in Kipton, Ohio, Trinity United Church of Christ in McCutchenville, Ohio, and for 11 years at Emmanuel United Church of Christ in Akron. He also served as interim chaplain at Akron University.
Pastor Deppen began his 20-year tenure in Genoa on June 15, 1968.
"It was a wonderful fit for him. it was a life of service," Mrs. Harbal said. "He was very great with people. He had great humor and could relate to people, and he truly wanted to make a difference in the world."
The Rev. Bob Waidmann worked with him for 12 years at St. John's and called his fellow pastor a good preacher, good teacher, and good friend.
"I thought he did an excellent job at taking the scriptures and making them relevant for everyday living," he said. "I thought that was one of his strong points."
Mrs. Harbal said her father used humor, stories, and illustrations in his preaching to help people relate to the message he was trying to convey.
"He used to say if you're religion doesn't work at home, then it's not going to work anywhere," she said.
In October 1977, Pastor Deppen and Genoa-area physician Dr. Edward Schuiteman took a 22-day trip to India to see firsthand the work of a missionary hospital the congregation had been helping support. It was a gift from the congregation to mark his 10-year anniversary at the church and celebrate his 25 years in the ministry.
The journey marked a return to the area where he had served as a master sergeant during World War II. He called the trip "very rewarding, but very depressing."
"Depressing, not so much that the mission in India is not functioning to its fullest, but that the need there is so great," he told The Blade in January, 1978.
He said the people he met there live only for today, with little thought toward tomorrow, and none toward the day after.
"One thing the trip did do for me was to make me more greatly appreciate this country of ours and the people who live in it," he said.
The pastor was proud of the growth he saw in his congregation over the years, his daughter said, and he was especially proud of his work with United Church Homes. He served on the board of the faith-based senior housing organization for 20 years, with his last three years as board president.
In the 1980s he used money donated to the congregation to purchase land next to the church on which to build independent senior living apartments. Pastor Waidmann said he believes it was an outreach to the whole Genoa community, not just the church, because one did not need to be a member of the congregation to live there.
Pastor Deppen was born Feb. 12, 1922 at home in Bloomville, Ohio, to Frank and Grace Deppen.
He graduated from Bloomville High School, joined the Army in 1942, and married Viola Schmid on Dec. 24, 1948.
She died in 1973, and on Feb. 14, 1980 he married Marilyn Redman Ingersoll. The couple loved to travel and would trek across the country searching for lighthouses. They were married for 34 years until her death on March 8, 2014.
After retiring from St. John's he moved to neighboring Elmore, where he lived until the end of 2018 when he moved to Parkvue Senior Living Community in Sandusky. It was the very type of senior living community he advocated for as a pastor.
Surviving are his daughters, Dawn Dumke, Debbi Harbal, Darla VanHorn, Lynn Grear, and Brenda Roadarmel; 14 grand children; 33 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday at Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory in Genoa. A memorial service will be held at St. John's United Church of Christ in Genoa at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
The family suggests tributes to St. John's or a .
