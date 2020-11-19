Paul E. Hodel
December 10, 1936 - November 15, 2020
Dr. Paul E. Hodel, 84, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Goshen, IN at Greencroft Healthcare.
Paul was born January 10, 1936, in Peoria, Illinois, to John and Esther (Smucker) Hodel.
On November 25, 1960, he married Barbara Amstutz in Goshen. Barbara survives along with two children, Martin (Shana Kauffman) Hodel, Northfield, Minnesota and Elizabeth (Mark) Fakhoury of Indianapolis; five grandchildren, Anika, Christoph and Julia Hodel, and Stuart and Miriam Fakhoury; and a brother, Ernest (Tanya) Hodel, Indianapolis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Ilse Yoder.
Paul graduated from Goshen College in 1957, then from Northwestern University Medical School, Chicago, in 1961. He practiced and taught in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Chicago, Harlan, Kentucky and Toledo, Ohio.
Paul's quiet and gentle nature gained him the respect and admiration of colleagues, friends and family. His deep faith drew him to life-long involvement in church, including years of serving as elder and musician in Toledo Mennonite Church. In recent years Paul enjoyed attending Waterford Mennonite Church in Goshen.
Private family service and burial in Violett Cemetery will take place November 25.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Mennonite Central Committee or to the Medical Benevolence Foundation, which serves and trains medical personnel in Africa.
