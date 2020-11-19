1/1
Paul E. Hodel
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul E. Hodel

December 10, 1936 - November 15, 2020

Dr. Paul E. Hodel, 84, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Goshen, IN at Greencroft Healthcare.

Paul was born January 10, 1936, in Peoria, Illinois, to John and Esther (Smucker) Hodel.

On November 25, 1960, he married Barbara Amstutz in Goshen. Barbara survives along with two children, Martin (Shana Kauffman) Hodel, Northfield, Minnesota and Elizabeth (Mark) Fakhoury of Indianapolis; five grandchildren, Anika, Christoph and Julia Hodel, and Stuart and Miriam Fakhoury; and a brother, Ernest (Tanya) Hodel, Indianapolis.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Ilse Yoder.

Paul graduated from Goshen College in 1957, then from Northwestern University Medical School, Chicago, in 1961. He practiced and taught in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Chicago, Harlan, Kentucky and Toledo, Ohio.

Paul's quiet and gentle nature gained him the respect and admiration of colleagues, friends and family. His deep faith drew him to life-long involvement in church, including years of serving as elder and musician in Toledo Mennonite Church. In recent years Paul enjoyed attending Waterford Mennonite Church in Goshen.

Private family service and burial in Violett Cemetery will take place November 25.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Mennonite Central Committee or to the Medical Benevolence Foundation, which serves and trains medical personnel in Africa.

Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Yoder-Culp Funeral Home
1911 South Main Street
Goshen, IN 46526
(574) 533-3153
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Yoder-Culp Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved