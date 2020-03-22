The Blade Obituaries
Paul E. Hricovsky


1935 - 2020
Paul E. Hricovsky

Paul E. Hricovsky, age 85 of Rossford, OH passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Eleanor Jennings Adult Family Home in Rossford. He was born on January 24, 1935 in Rossford, Ohio to Dominik and Matilda (Sedlacek) Hricovsky. Paul was a graduate of Rossford High School and served in the US Army from 1953 to 1955. After proudly serving his country, he went on to work for Libbey Owens Ford Glass Co. Paul was a lifetime member of All Saints Catholic Church. He enjoyed woodworking, playing cards and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Marianne (Dr. Mark) Dumas and Deborah Sullivan; grandchildren, Dr. Sarah (Nicholas) Sochacki, Dr. Nichole (Chase) Miller, Dr. Anthony Dumas, Dr. Zachary (Ariel) Sullivan and Jacob (Ashley) Sullivan; also surviving are his great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Zeke and Wyatt.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Virginia "Ginny" (Reucher) Hricovsky; and brothers, John, Joseph, Emil and Vincent Hricovsky; and sister, Albina Radawec

Due to current restrictions regarding public gatherings, visitation and services will be private for the immediate family. Interment will be private at Ft. Meigs Cemetery in Perrysburg. Sujkowski – Walker Funeral Home 830 Lime City Rd. Rossford, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. Please consider sharing your condolences with the family via a memorial contribution to All Saints Catholic Church, a card, email or a message on our website at

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020
